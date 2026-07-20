Sahiba Bali Reacts To Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours With 'Don't Believe Everything' Post

Actor Arjun Kapoor has responded to speculation linking him with actor and content creator Sahiba Bali after the two were spotted together at Lord's Cricket Ground during the India vs England third ODI in London on Sunday. Photos of the duo enjoying the match quickly circulated on social media, leading to rumours that they were dating.

Instead of issuing a formal clarification, the rumours were addressed in a light-hearted manner through social media, with both actors appearing to dismiss the speculation.

Sahiba Bali Responds With a Humorous Post

Sahiba Bali shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor from the stadium on her Instagram Stories and responded to the online rumours with a playful caption. She wrote, "Don't believe everything pt 2," indicating that the dating rumours were unfounded.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@sahibabali

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The actor also reacted humorously to another viral moment after some social media users mistakenly identified her as Anushka Sharma. Rather than offering a detailed explanation, Sahiba chose to keep the conversation light.

This is not the first time she has been linked with a public figure, having previously been the subject of dating rumours involving comedians Samay Raina and Aaditya Kulshreshth.

Celebrities Attend India vs England ODI

Several well-known personalities from the film and sports industries were present at Lord's for the third ODI between India and England. Among those spotted at the venue were Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, who attended the match with his son Taimur Ali Khan. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also seen at the stadium alongside his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

England won the match by 27 runs after setting India a target of 388. India began the chase strongly, with Rohit Sharma scoring 138 runs off 110 balls, registering his 34th ODI century. Rohit and captain Shubman Gill shared a 147-run opening partnership before India fell short of the target.

Arjun Kapoor's Upcoming Project

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is preparing for the release of No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film serves as the sequel to the comedy No Entry. Apart from his film projects, the actor has also signed with Matrix IEC, marking a new professional association.

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