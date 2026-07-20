The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan's Epic Stays Steady On Monday, Mints This Amount

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its theatrical run in India with a stable performance on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend. The film witnessed an expected weekday slowdown but remained among the top performers at the box office. It is currently playing across multiple languages, with the English version continuing to contribute the largest share of collections.

As per Sacnilk, The Odyssey has earned an expected Rs 2.98 crore (live) on Day 4. With the latest figures, the total India net collection of the film has reached Rs 64.28 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 76.70 crore. The final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported.

Day-Wise Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 17.40 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. On its first Monday, The Odyssey collected an estimated Rs 2.98 crore (live). The film was screened across 4,772 shows on Monday and recorded an overall occupancy of 34.9%.

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English Version Leads Collections

According to Sacnilk, the English version remained the strongest performer on Day 4, collecting an estimated Rs 2.44 crore (live) with an occupancy of 57% across 2,486 shows.

The Hindi version contributed an estimated Rs 28 lakh (live), registering 8% occupancy from 1,679 shows. The Tamil version earned around Rs 10 lakh (live) with 18% occupancy across 246 shows, while the Telugu version added an estimated Rs 16 lakh (live) from 361 shows, recording 19% occupancy.

Occupancy Across Major Cities

According to Sacnilk for the English version, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 17%, followed by Kochi at 14% and Hyderabad at 12%. Bengaluru registered 9%, while the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad each recorded 6% occupancy. Kolkata reported 5% occupancy.

In the Hindi version, Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy at 12%, followed by Pune and Jaipur at 11% each. Mumbai reported 8%, while Lucknow, Chandigarh, NCR, and Kolkata recorded occupancy between 6% and 7%.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan and features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and John Leguizamo. The film is based on Homer's epic poem of the same name.

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