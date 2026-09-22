Rima Das joins jury for New Currents Award at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Rima Das is returning to the Busan International Film Festival, this time as a jury member for its prestigious New Currents Award. Das will serve on the jury alongside Korean actor Shim Eun-kyung and Chinese producer Shan Zuolong at the 31st edition of the festival, which will be held from October 6 to 15.

Das has been named one of three jury members for the New Currents Award, one of Busan's major competitive honours that recognises emerging filmmakers from across Asia. The winner will receive a cash prize of KRW 20 million, approximately USD 14,719.

Das has had a long association with the festival through her films. Bulbul Can Sing and Tora's Husband have previously screened at Busan, while Village Rockstars 2 premiered there in 2024 and went on to win the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film.

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Her latest film, Not a Hero, will have its Asian premiere at this year's festival. Her upcoming project Malati, My Love was also presented at the Asian Project Market, which is held alongside the festival.

Speaking about her appointment, Das said, “Busan has been a very special part of my journey as a filmmaker. I have come here with my films, met audiences and filmmakers, and experienced the festival from different perspectives. To now return as a juror feels deeply meaningful.”

She added, “With ‘Not a Hero' also having its Asian Premiere here, I'm especially excited to be part of the festival this year. I'm looking forward to watching new voices from across Asia, being part of those conversations, and having an eventful and memorable time in Busan.”

About the other jury members

Shim Eun-kyung is known for films including Sunny, Miss Granny and The Journalist. Shan Zuolong has produced films that have been presented at major international festivals, including Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held at the Busan Cinema Centre and other venues across the city from October 6 to 15.

(With PTI inputs)

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