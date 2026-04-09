Rashmika Mandanna's 30th Birthday Surprise: Father Gifts 'Serenity' Bungalow Near Virajpet

Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5, 2026, surrounded by family and close ones in her hometown, Virajpet, Karnataka. During an intimate family gathering, the celebrations took a heartfelt turn when her father, Madan Mandanna, surprised her with the birthday gift – a bungalow near Virajpet, named “Serenity.”

The unexpected gesture left Rashmika visibly emotional, as the home, located close to her roots, symbolises a new phase in her life. The bungalow is said to be a peaceful retreat, reflecting its name, and holds deep emotional value as a gift from her family.

Rashmika wore an ethnic attire for the celebration and spent time with family, relatives, and members of the local community. The family also arranged meals and sweets for locals and announced scholarships for meritorious students, turning the birthday into a larger community celebration.

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Continuing the celebrations, Rashmika and Vijay hosted a private reception in Coorg on April 6, at the Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet. Unlike their earlier grand events, this was a close-knit gathering attended by family and close friends. Rashmika wore a pink and olive green Kodava-style saree, while Vijay kept it elegant in a black blazer and white shirt.

Videos from the Coorg reception quickly went viral, especially one showing the couple walking in hand-in-hand with their families, reflecting a warm and intimate moment. The choice of Coorg added a personal touch, given Rashmika's strong connection to the region.

Rashmika Mandanna married Vijay Deverakonda on Feb. 26, 2026, in Udaipur, which was a multi-day celebration featuring events like haldi and sangeet, along with rituals from both Telugu and Kodava traditions. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, attended by members from the film industry, business circles, and political figures, along with a special interaction with fans.

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On the work front, the duo—who previously starred in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade—will reunite in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, set to release on Sept. 11.

With a wedding, a milestone birthday, and a heartfelt, meaningful family gift, 2026 has become a landmark year for Rashmika Mandanna, marking a journey filled with love and new beginnings.

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