Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana's First Look Impresses Viewers, Early Reactions Go Viral

The first reactions to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana have started coming in, and the early buzz is overwhelmingly positive. Ahead of its official global launch on April 2, the makers hosted a special preview screening in Los Angeles, where select audiences got to watch the first glimpse of the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, along with Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The teaser, which has already been approved with a ‘U' certificate, is set to be unveiled globally as part of a large fan-driven event.

Soon after the preview, reactions began pouring in on social media with viewers praising the scale, visuals, and emotional impact of the film.

X Reviews For the Trailer

One user wrote, “Thanks to @anitachatterbox I Had the honour of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana - releasing April 2, 2026 - in Burbank, and I'm still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy... all of it felt powerful.”

Early Reviews from LA screening of ‘RAMA' Glimpse Out Now!!!!



The Critics from LA, USA said, What Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra created is nothing short of Breathtaking.



Moment was Fascinating when “RAMA is sitting on his Boat”???????????? His name is called and he slowly Turns.… pic.twitter.com/Pn2dsfRdFD — KBP Reviews???? (@KshitizCritic) March 31, 2026

Sharing a specific moment, the same viewer added, “There was one moment that truly stayed with me - when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional... that moment hit deep. Can't wait to experience Part 1 this Diwali 2026.”

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Another reaction described the screening as unforgettable, stating, “Los Angeles screening response for #Ramayana tease is being called unreal. Audience reportedly went silent at the scale, music, and #Ranbir's Rama entry on the boat - pure goosebumps moment. Tomorrow's reveal suddenly feels like an event, not just a launch.”

Los Angeles screening response for #Ramayana tease is being called unreal. ????????????



Audience reportedly went silent at the scale, music, and #Ranbir's Rama entry on the boat - pure goosebumps moment.????????????????????????????????



Tomorrow's reveal suddenly feels like an event, not just a… pic.twitter.com/Chu5mEb4v0 — Freak4Flims (@Freak4Flims) March 31, 2026

Highlighting the growing global interest, one post read, “International buzz is very high. Foreign media gets an exclusive first look at RAMAYANA in Los Angeles. The world is officially waiting for Nitesh Tiwari's epic.”

#Ramayana HYPE IS REAL ????????



International buzz is very high. Foreign media gets an exclusive first look at RAMAYANA in Los Angeles. The world is officially waiting for Nitesh Tiwari's epic . pic.twitter.com/cMiOrZlzhV — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? (@Cine_Uncensored) March 30, 2026

The viewer also praised the team's interaction, writing, “And Ranbir Kapoor... what a moment. When greeted and asked a question during the Q&A, he responded with 'Jai Siya Ram' - such a beautiful and respectful connection with the audience. You can tell he's truly immersed himself in the story, understanding its depth and meaning. Trailer drops April 2, 2026. 3D. IMAX. This is going to be something special.”

Some shared their excitement to see Rama, while others cheered for Ranbir Kanpoor.

Just bring my RAMA already ???? pic.twitter.com/rqGWY8AVZk — ???? ???? (@RKs_Tilllast) March 31, 2026

So excited for ramayana — Bikky Kuanr ???????????? (@BikkyKuanr32966) March 31, 2026

The film's first part is set to release on Diwali 2026, with anticipation now building rapidly after these early reactions.

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