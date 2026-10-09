Rajkummar Rao Reacts To Dada Poster Backlash: 'Team Learnt Their Lesson’

Rajkummar Rao will play former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming biopic, DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story. On the cricketer's 54th birthday, the makers rolled out the official first-look poster, capturing the iconic jersey-waving moment on the Lord's balcony after India's historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002.

While the poster generated buzz online, it also drew criticism from social media users. Addressing the backlash, Rajkummar admitted that the makers ‘learnt a lesson' about taking their time and not rushing the process.

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During a conversation with Mashable India, Rajkummar said, “The ones who made it, they learnt the lesson that they shouldn't have rushed it. Take your time, there's no hurry. I think the team learnt their lesson. But they also learnt another thing with this: that Dada has a crazy fan following.”

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Rajkummar Rao On Meeting Sourav Ganguly

In the same discussion, the Prahaar actor also hinted that the film would cover Ganguly's bad patches as well.

“I have met Sourav Ganguly many times and have even shot at his home and at Eden Gardens. We were in Kolkata for a while, and I have spent a lot of time with Dada. We have discussed a lot of things. We have also discussed things that I cannot reveal now, because it's important to know personal things to understand a person's mind,” Rajkummar said.

He added, “He was very open about it; he laid his life bare before me. We all love him; he's a legend. He laid the foundation for what the Indian team is today.”

What We Know About DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story?

As the name suggests, the sports biopic chronicles the extraordinary life of the former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. He is often credited for transforming Indian cricket with his vision and leadership. The film will explore everything from Ganguly's rise from Kolkata's cricketing prodigy, when he arrived as a promising young batting talent, to one of the most influential cricketers.

Made under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the Luv Films banner. Mark your calendars! Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story is all set to be released on May 14, 2027.

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What's Next For Rajkummar Rao?

Up next, Rajkummar Rao has horror comedy, Stree 3, in the pipeline. In the interview, he stated that the filmmakers were working on the script. Rajkummar added that they want to make a film that is fun to watch rather than just advancing the franchise.

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