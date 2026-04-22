'Raja Shivaji' Faces Heat Over Wagh Nakh Scene; Riteish Deshmukh's X Response Goes Viral

The recently released trailer of Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, has stirred a debate online, with a particular scene drawing criticism over its historical accuracy. The controversy began after a post on X questioned the depiction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj using the Wagh Nakh in his encounter with Afzal Khan.

A user claimed that the trailer shows Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the weapon before the attack, which, according to historical accounts, was not the case. The post accused the film of misrepresenting history and questioned the intent behind the portrayal.

The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh's film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack.



It is historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal.



WHY IS @RITEISHD… https://t.co/u3yls4ojPf pic.twitter.com/CWvAgKagmB — Suresh Nakhua ???????? (@SureshNakhua) April 22, 2026

Responding to the criticism, Riteish Deshmukh replied directly on X, urging viewers to watch the film before forming opinions.

“Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai ????????”

Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai ???????? https://t.co/RyzDUnpl4x — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 22, 2026

His calm and composed response quickly went viral, with many users praising the actor for addressing the issue respectfully.

X Reactions Pour In

Following his reply, several users came out in support of Riteish. Many criticised the backlash, calling it premature and based only on a short trailer clip. Some users said people were “looking for negativity,” while others urged the actor to ignore such comments altogether.

Sir please don't pay attention to such low IQ people they are just puppets of some political party whatever you do they will criticise you because they are told to do so because you belongs to congress party — Ro_hitman Fan (@shihara_rohit) April 22, 2026

@Riteishd Sir, why are you giving attention to these clowns? They are making assumptions about the movie just by watching the trailer. — ????????|वन || ???????? (@Sawan_zp) April 22, 2026

Some people seem to watch just to spot negativity.



It's a combat scene between Maharaj and Afzal why make an issue about the exact moment Maharaj used “वाघ नख”? — Yogesh (@yogesharma92) April 22, 2026

ALSO READ: Daadi Ki Shaadi Trailer: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma Bring Wedding Madness In Comedy Entertainer

A section of users defended the film, saying a single scene should not be judged without full context. Others expressed excitement for the film's release, promising to watch it on the first day and support the project. Some even called Riteish's response “epic” and appreciated his dignified handling of the situation.

@SureshNakhua Don't miss this movie, sir. I promise @Riteishd Dada will never disappoint you or the entire India — Swapnil Speaks (@swapnillSpeaks) April 22, 2026

Epic reply ????✌️ — Rahul Yeshwante (@YeshwanteRahul) April 22, 2026

Ignore the noise from those who chase views by being negative. We'll be there on May 1, first day first show, supporting you. Raja Shivaji has the heart to break records, and even if it doesn't, this story stands on its own and can't be judged by numbers. — Ricky Views (@rickyviews) April 22, 2026

About The Film ‘Raja Shivaji'

The film marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's younger son, Rahyl Deshmukh, who plays young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish himself essays the role of Shivaji in his later years, while Genelia, who is also co-producing, appears as Saibai.

ALSO READ: Riteish-Genelia Son Rahyl Steps Into Films With 'Raja Shivaji'

The film traces Shivaji's journey as a fearless leader who built his own kingdom and stood against powerful empires. It also features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Take A Look At the Trailer Here:

Shot across locations like Mumbai, Satara, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, and the Western Ghats, the film has been mounted on a grand scale with a reported budget of around Rs 100 crore. Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu on May 1.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.