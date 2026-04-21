Daadi Ki Shaadi Trailer: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma Bring Wedding Madness In Comedy Entertainer

The much-awaited trailer of the comedy film Daadi Ki Shaadi has finally been released. Starring veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and popular comedian Kapil Sharma in the lead roles, the trailer is packed with hilarious family drama, wedding chaos, and entertainment.

Daadi Ki Shaadi introduces a comedic conflict centered around the sudden decision of a grandmother (Daadi) to get married, which throws her family into complete chaos. Neetu Kapoor is back on screens as a lively and commanding daadi, while Kapil Sharma appears in a prominent comic role.

The man Daadi intends to marry is introduced as Captain Adi Vishnu Reddy, a retired army officer. However, the family grows suspicious of his intentions and background, leading to several funny and tense moments as the Captain begins asserting his authority in the house.

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The film also marks the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor. The comedy film promises a mix of family drama, humor, and suspense. The trailer features catchy songs, including the already released track 'Senti'.

The trailer has already received a positive response from fans who are loving the blend of comedy and family emotions wrapped with the concept of a big fat Indian wedding. Daadi Ki Shaadi is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8, 2026.

Watch the trailer here:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni About Her Debut

After wrapping up the shoot last year, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared an emotional note, "Firsts are always special, because it's those very ‘firsts' that form the blueprint of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heartwarming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laughed-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens. #DKS"

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About The Film

Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film features a star-studded cast including Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Sarath Kumar, Riddhima Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, and several others. It is backed by several production houses, including RTake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Productions.

For Kapil Sharma, this is one of his big comedy film projects after focusing mostly on his successful TV show. For Neetu Kapoor, it is a comeback in a comedy role.

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