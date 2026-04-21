Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's Fans To Get 'BTS' Treat From Aditya Dhar In Theatres? Here's What We Know

Riding high on the success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, director Aditya Dhar is reportedly planning something unusual — a full-fledged behind-the-scenes (BTS) documentary for theatres.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the makers are looking to turn the making of the Dhurandhar franchise into a cinematic experience.

An insider told the publication, “The craze for Dhurandhar is so immense that the makers have decided to turn even the making of the film into a spectacle. All the BTS footage and cast interviews will be compiled into a full-length feature film, which will be released in theatres in the last quarter of 2026 and will later stream on OTT platforms along with the films.”

The film's BTS project will reportedly include exclusive interviews, unseen moments from the sets, and a deeper look into how the large-scale action sequences and world-building were created.

What makes this move even more interesting is how tightly the team is controlling content around the film.

The same source added, “All the major players in the film, including actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, as well as director Aditya Dhar, are not doing any media interactions yet because their first interviews will be part of this BTS film, which will be released directly in theatres. It's a first for any Indian film, and the makers are ensuring that no BTS footage is leaked on social media before the film's release.”

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While director Aditya Dhar has been sharing photos and long appreciation posts for his team on his Instagram — including the cinematographer, action crew, choreographers, and designers — he has notably avoided releasing any video content, hinting that those visuals are being saved for the upcoming film.

The Dhurandhar franchise, starring Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, has already crossed a combined Rs 3,000 crore at the box office, making it one of the biggest Indian film franchises in recent times.

If the plan goes ahead, the BTS film is expected to be released in cinemas towards the end of 2026. The idea of presenting a film's making as a standalone theatrical experience is rare in Indian cinema and could open up a new trend if successful.

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