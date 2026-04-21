Riteish-Genelia Son Rahyl Steps Into Films With 'Raja Shivaji'

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's younger son, Rahyl Deshmukh, is making his acting debut with Raja Shivaji, stepping into the role of young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film's trailer, launched in Mumbai, offers a glimpse of 10-year-old Rahyl portraying the legendary leader's early years.

The opening moments of the trailer highlight the idea of swaraj, with Rahyl's character setting the tone for the story. The story focuses on Shivaji's journey as a fearless leader who fought against powerful empires to build his own kingdom.

Riteish Deshmukh, who also directs the film, plays Shivaji Maharaj in his later years, while Genelia, who is also the co-producer of the film, appears as his wife, Saibai.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, Satara, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, and the Western Ghats, the film has been made on a grand scale with a reported budget of around Rs 100 crore.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, the film will release in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu on May 1. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul, while the cinematography is handled by Santosh Sivan.

Rahyl, born in 2016, is the younger son of the couple, while his elder brother Riaan was born in 2014. The two are often seen greeting the paparazzi politely, which has earned them praise online for their grounded upbringing.

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Speaking at the trailer launch, Riteish got emotional while speaking about the long journey behind the film. “It's been 10 years. I first wanted to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it didn't happen. Then I tried again, and COVID happened,” he said. He added, “It felt like Shivaji Maharaj was telling me, ‘Wait, my child, it's not the right time.'”

He also credited Genelia for her constant support, saying, “Dreaming is not a big deal… anyone can dream. But having someone who stands by you while you are dreaming… that is Genelia… someone who made this dream a reality.”

With Rahyl's debut adding a personal touch, Raja Shivaji stands as both an ambitious historical film and a milestone moment for the Deshmukh family.

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