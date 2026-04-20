Archana Puran Singh Reveals How 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Affected Her Film Career

Archana Puran Singh has been a familiar face on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for years, but her long-running association hasn't come without trade-offs. In a recent interview, the veteran actress, popularly known for her permanent guest role on the show, shared that the demanding shooting schedule often kept her tied up for long stretches and because of this, she had to turn down multiple film opportunities over time.

Archana Puran Singh On Her Film Career

Archana, who has been part of the show since 2019, replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the main judge. She is known for her loud laughter and hilarious comments in between the show that keep the audience entertained. However, as per the actress, this success on television has come at a cost to her film career.

During a conversation with News18, Archana revealed how her packed schedule restricted her from signing films.

She said, "I haven't been able to work in films for all these years. This one time, I got a call. They required me to travel to Scotland for a shoot for 25 days."

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"But it wasn't possible for me to leave the shoot of Kapil's show and film elsewhere. Earlier, when the show used to be aired on TV, we would film a hundred episodes a year. That's the reason I didn't have time to anything else," said Archana.

Additionally, she revealed how the constant rejections of films from her end eventually affected her film career. She said, "I ended up saying no to a lot of films. And since I've said no so many times, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments."

Current Schedule

Talking about the seasonal format in The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is streaming on Netflix, Archana was relieved as she did not have to spend a lot of time behind it. She said, "Now we shoot for it on a season-to-season basis. As a result, I don't have the commitment to be in India for the whole year. I can now travel and shoot for other projects. This is why I'm very happy that the show now runs on Netflix."

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Despite being in the film industry for over four decades, Archana regrets not being able to bag films currently. She said, "No matter how much I try, I'm not being able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is offering me roles. They aren't very convinced that I'm an actor. They still think that I'm somebody who sits on a chair and laughs."

Archana Puran Singh's recent works include her role in the dark comedy film Toaster, which is currently streaming on Netflix. This marks her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao, as she also featured in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

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