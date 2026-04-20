Is Dhurandhar 3 Off The Table? Rakesh Bedi’s Statement May Surprise Fans

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still doing strong business in theatres, and fans are already asking one big question — will there be a third part? The Ranveer Singh-starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, has become a huge success, with the two films together earning around Rs 3,000 crore worldwide.

Amid all the excitement, actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali, shared his thoughts with Zoom. While fans are eager for Dhurandhar 3, Bedi doesn't seem too sure it will happen anytime soon. “I don't think a third part will happen,” he said. However, he added, “Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation.”

Bedi's role in the sequel has become one of the most talked-about parts of the film. The big twist, revealing his character as an Indian spy in Pakistan, surprised many viewers. Along with that, his dialogue “Bachcha Hai Tu Mera” quickly turned into a viral trend, with fans using it in reels, memes and videos and bringing him back into the spotlight in a big way.

Talking about the twist, Bedi said the team expected it to have an impact. “For the audience, it was a big moment, but for us, it felt like just another scene. We knew it would create a buzz,” he said. He also explained that the success of the first film changed how people watched the second one. “People were not going to watch the second part casually. They were keen to know what happens in part 2. Now, the audience is seeking to watch part 3,” he added.

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The Dhurandhar films are set in Pakistan in the early 2000s and follow an Indian spy working to break terror networks while navigating the underworld of Lyari. The sequel also explores the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Even with new releases like Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform well in its fifth week. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Gaurav Gera.

For now, there is no official update on Dhurandhar 3, but the demand from fans is clearly growing.

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