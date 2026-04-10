Planning Trip To Europe? Know Everything About New Entry/Exit System

Planning a trip to Europe anytime soon? Travelling to the region is undergoing one of its most significant changes with the introduction of the new Entry/Exit System (EES) across the Schengen Area beginning April 10, 2026.

Designed to replace the traditional practice of manually stamping passports, the new system will digitally record the movements of non-EU travellers and capture biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images alongside passport details.

The modernised system is aimed at streamlining border checks, enhancing security as well as providing authorities with a more efficient way to track overstays and irregular migration. For millions of visitors from different countries, including India, this means that their first trip after the rollout will involve a more detailed registration process at immigration counters.

The new changes mark a major update to European border control in decades. It affects a large number of travellers from non-EU and non-EEA nations visiting Europe for short stays, such as tourists, business travels and family visits.

Entry/Exit System: What Is It?

The all new Entry/Exit System system is replacing the manual passport stamps in Europe. The digital border management platform replaces manual passport stamps. It records passport details, entry/exit dates and locations as well as biometric data (fingerprints and facial images).

This data gets stored in a secure EU database, accessible to border authorities across the Schengen zone. It registers passport details; date and location of entry and exit; and biometric data like fingerprints and facial images.

Who Gets Affected?

The new rules are applied to all the travellers from non-EU/EEA countries visiting the Schengen Area for short stays. This is usually for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. This includes visitors from countries like India, United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The new change does not affect EU citizens as well as residents of Schengen countries, since they travel via EU identity systems. For many travellers, the major change now will be the introduction of biometric registration at entry points.

After the rollout, when you enter the Schengen Area for the first time, then the officials will scan your passport. Your fingerprints and facial image will be captured, while the system creates a digital record of your entry.

On subsequent trips, the system will be able to automatically recognise returning travellers via biometric data. This will potentially speed up the border process. However, there are possibilities that specific airports and land crossings might witness longer processing times during the initial rollout.

Why This Change?

The European Union said the new system is to improve both security and migration management. Its major objectives are to detect travellers who overstay visas and combat identity fraud and irregular migration.

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