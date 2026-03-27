OTT Releases This Weekend: Mardaani 3, House Of David Season 2 — Movies And Web Series To Watch

This weekend, OTT platforms are rolling out a packed slate of binge-worthy releases across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. From gripping crime thrillers and moving emotional dramas to global documentaries and expansive sci‑fi sagas, there's plenty to stream in Hindi, English, and Korean.

Whether you're in the mood for intense storytelling or easy escapism, here's a complete rundown of what's worth watching this weekend. Happy streaming!

BTS: The Return (Netflix)

This Korean documentary follows global K-pop group BTS as they reunite in Los Angeles after a four-year military hiatus to create their new album Arirang. Directed by Bao Nguyen, it offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at their journey back to the global stage.

Streaming from March 27, 2026

Mardaani 3 (Netflix)

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, this Hindi action-thriller brings back Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The fearless officer takes on a disturbing child-trafficking racket, making it one of the franchise's most intense and hard-hitting chapters yet.

Streaming from March 27

O Romeo (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this Hindi crime drama set in the 1990s follows a contract killer entangled in a dangerous mix of love, revenge, and underworld politics. The film blends romance with gritty gangster storytelling.

Streaming from March 27, 2026

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Santosh Singh, this Hindi romantic drama (inspired by Ruskin Bond's work) explores the emotional journey of two visually impaired individuals navigating love and life, offering a heartfelt and unique perspective on relationships.

Streaming from March 27

For All Mankind Season 5 (Apple TV+)

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, this English sci-fi drama returns with a leap to 2012. The story shifts to rising tensions between Earth and Mars colonies, expanding its alternate-history narrative into deeper political conflict.

Streaming from March 27

House of David Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Jon Erwin, this English historical drama continues David's journey after defeating Goliath. The new season explores power struggles, leadership challenges, and personal conflicts as he rises to the throne.

Streaming from March 27

53 Sundays (Netflix)

Directed by Cesc Gay, this English/Spanish-origin comedy drama revolves around three siblings reuniting to decide their aging father's future. What begins as a simple discussion turns into a chaotic mix of emotions, humour, and unresolved family tensions.

Streaming from March 27

Now You See Me: Now You Don't (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the franchise returns as the Four Horsemen join new illusionists for a global heist, blending magic, action, and twists.

Streaming from March 29, 2026

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