OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Matka King, Euphoria Season 3, & More - Films And Web Series To Watch

The third week of April 2026 brings a massive digital showdown! OTT platforms are buzzing with everything from gripping courtroom thrillers to captivating romance dramas, promising an intense and entertaining experience for you this week. This definitive guide covers some key OTT releases, ensuring you are perfectly ready for the entertainment. Dive into a world of fantastic new stories and exciting content, all available to stream.

Here are some of the OTT releases you should look out for this week.

1) Toaster

Rajkummar Roy and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Toaster is a dark comedy of a man who becomes obsessed with a toaster, leading to chaotic events.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 15, 2026

2) Assi

Taapsee Pannu's courtroom thriller features the story of a fierce advocate who stands strong against injustice as she fights corruption through her trial cases.

Steaming On: ZEE5 from April 17, 2026

3) Do Deewane Seher Mein

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer romantic drama gives an insight into modern romance.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 17, 2026

4) Matka King

Vijay Varma's period thriller features a crime drama set in 1960s Mumbai. The story is about a cotton trader who turns into a strong personality through gambling.

Streaming On: Prime Video from April 17, 2026

For international cinema lovers, here's a list of OTT releases from across the globe.

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5) Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria is back with season 3, set five years after high school. Featuring Zendaya, Sidney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie, the new season is darker than before.

Streaming On: JioHotstar from April 15, 2026

6) Roommates

Starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, Roommates is a comedy-drama where the lives of two roommates slowly transition from friendship to aggressive chaos.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 17, 2026

7) Crooks Season 2

Crooks is back with the second season of its crime thriller genre, featuring the story of Charly and Joseph. It is a German-language crime drama featuring action-packed episodes as new threats are introduced.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 14, 2026

8) Million Dollar Secret Season 2

The reality TV show features games and manipulation to expose the participant to a million-dollar prize.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 15, 2026

9) The Law According to Lidia Poët

The Italian historical crime drama shows Lidia taking up a personal case one last time as she defends her best friend in a murder case.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 15, 2026

10) Alpha Males Season 5

The Spanish comedy series follows the story of four male friends as they navigate through masculinity and relationships with humorous takes.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 17, 2025

11) Beef Season 2

Featuring Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny, the new season follows the story of a Gen Z couple getting into a power competition with their boss and his wife.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 16, 2026

ALSO READ: Vaazha 2 OTT Release Date: When, Where To Watch The Malayalam Superhit?

12) We Are All Trying Here

The Korean psychological drama focuses on human insecurities, including emotional battles, jealousy, and the struggle for peace of mind.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 18, 2026

13) Dandelion

The supernatural comedy Dandelion is a Japanese series adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's debut manga Dandelion.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 16, 2026

14) Margo's Got Money Troubles

It follows the story of a single mother who turns to OnlyFans to overcome financial struggles while she tries to focus on motherhood.

Streaming On: Apple TV+ from April 15, 2026

15) Fake Profile

The new season focuses on revenge and facing the consequences of actions.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 15, 2026

For the sports-lovers, here are a few releases you can watch over the week.

16) Ronaldinho: The One and Only

The documentary of the popular Brazilian footballer showcases his journey throughout.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 16, 2026

17) Full Swing Season 4

The docuseries follows the lives of professional golfers.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 17, 2026

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