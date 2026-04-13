Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Date: When, Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan's Action Drama, Plot, Cast

Following the significant anticipation surrounding his return to the big screen, the digital release of Pawan Kalyan's latest film is finally happening. The movie, which was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, has officially locked in its OTT release date.

While Pawan Kalyan has the power to draw audiences back to theaters, especially following the success of They Call Him OG, some viewers still prefer the comfort of their own homes.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now set to start streaming on Netflix from April 16, 2026, as announced by the streaming platform.

While sharing the poster of the movie where Pawan Kalyan is seen standing high among a crowd of people, Netflix wrote, "The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity ????????Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam."

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With multiple languages available, the movie is targeting a wider audience for its digital streaming.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Box Office

Pawan Kalyan's action drama released on March 19, 2026, colliding with Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated spy thriller sequel Dhurandhar 2. While a few movies shifted their release dates following the unstoppable hype surrounding Dhurandhar 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh continued with its original date despite the box office clash.

However, with the strong hype and anticipation of Pawan Kalyan's return, the movie locked in Rs 41.01 crore on its opening day. But the hype gradually slowed down as the numbers saw a significant dip from the first week of its release.

As Sacnilk reports, the movie has collected a total gross collection of Rs 96.66 crore, out of which the overseas market contributed Rs 11.85 crore. The total net collections of the movie are valued at Rs 72.24 crore.

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Plot

The story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows the life of a boy who follows the footsteps of his teacher, the one who named him Bhagat Singh. While valuing morals and the story of Bhagat Singh, the boy grows up to be a fearless cop fighting political corruption, disrespect, and injustice.

Cast

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar, marking the return of the iconic Gabbar Singh duo. With Pawan Kalyan as the main lead, it also features Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna as the female leads. The cast also includes R. Parthiban, K.S. Ravikumar, and Rao Ramesh in key roles.

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