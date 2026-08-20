Nayyi Navelli: Aditya Dhar Teases Yami Gautam Over Her 'Daayan' Role; Actor Has Perfect Reply

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar recently had a fun and light-hearted conversation on social media after Yami announced her new movie, Nayyi Navelli.

Aditya Dhar Reacts To Yami Gautam's New Film

Yami shared the announcement on Instagram, describing the movie as a fantasy family entertainer with elements of horror and comedy. Soon after the announcement, her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar joined the conversation with a witty response.

Sharing Yami's announcement post on Instagram, Aditya wrote, “So this is what I married into!”

Photo Credit: Instagram/@yamigautam

Yami responded to his comment with equal humour. She wrote, “Hahaha.... writer saahab... why don't you give films a try? Just wait for October 16.” Their exchange gave fans a peek into their fun and playful way of communicating online.

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What Is Nayyi Navelli About?

According to the film's announcement, Nayyi Navelli revolves around a picture-perfect bride who enters a chaotic family in Meerut and seemingly turns it into a happy home. However, her brother-in-law begins to suspect that everything may not be as perfect as it appears.

The film's synopsis hints that the seemingly ideal daughter-in-law could actually be an evil supernatural force from another world. The family must then figure out whether they can survive her presence.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow.

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar's Personal Life

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on July 4, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vedavaid, on May 10, 2025.

Yami received the Best Actress National Award for Article 370, while Aditya Dhar is known for films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar.

Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026, during the Dussehra festival, followed by its streaming premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

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