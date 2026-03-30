Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Mrithyunjay To Hey Balwanth — Movies, Series To Watch

The first week of April is bringing some entertaining Tamil and Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases. Starting from crime thrillers to family comedy dramas, the upcoming week is set to entertain you throughout.

Mrithyunjay

Genre: Crime Thriller

Mrithyunjay is a Telugu-language crime thriller featuring Sree Vishnu as Jay. Directed by Sri Hussain Sha Kiran, the movie was released in theatres on March 6, 2026. The story navigates through the life of a newspaper employee named Jay, who sees his potential in crime reporting. After noticing a pattern in what seems to be natural deaths, Jay starts investigating these suspected murders, only to find himself in a high-stakes conspiracy and a covered truth.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 3, 2026

Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi

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Hey Balwanth

Genre: Comedy Drama

Hey Balwanth is a Telugu-language comedy drama film directed by Gopi Atchara. It stars Suhas and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on February 20, 2026. The story is about a man named Krishna, who idolizes his father, Rao Balwanth (VK Naresh).

He falls in love with an idealistic woman (Shivani). However, in an unexpected turn of events, the truth behind his father's business leaves him shocked. After learning that his father's business was involved in prostitution, Krishna navigates through life with situational humor.

Streaming On: ZEE5 from March 31, 2026

Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

Genre: Dark/ Comedy, Crime

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is a Telugu crime comedy of a traditional middle-class family. Sriram (Sivaji) encounters unexpected events in his life following the death of a police officer at his house. Trying to dispose of the body along with his wife and son, Sriram's life goes through a series of comedic events. The traditional life of his family is turned chaotic. However, with twists, the real mastermind behind this is revealed.

In a turn of events, the crime comedy, which was set to release on ETV Win, will now release on Netflix.

Streaming On: Netflix from April 3, 2026

Languages: Telugu

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Vadam

Genre: Action Comedy

Vadam is a Tamil-language action comedy drama starring Vimal and Natty Subramaniam as the main leads. Directed by Kenthiran V, the movie was released in theaters on March 6, 2026. The plot of the movie is based on the Manjuvirattu sport of Tamil Nadu. With a village backdrop, the story follows the bond between Vetrivel (Vimal) and his one-eyed bull. However, during the bull-taming sport, events occur that change the life of Vimal, involving feuds, rivalry, and competition.

Streaming On: Sun NXT on April 3, 2026

Languages: Tamil

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