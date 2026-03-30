'Dil, Dimag, Jigar se...' Salman Khan Teams Up With Vamshi Paidipally And Dil Raju For New Project

Salman Khan has announced his collaboration with the National Film Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally for an upcoming project. The untitled movie is set to hit the floors this April.

Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to announce his next project. Posting a picture with the director, Vamshi Paidipally, Salman Khan wrote, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju"

Both of them were seen posing with a black T-shirt. While Salman paired it with light blue jeans, Vamshi Paidipally wore dark blue pants.

Additionally, the director himself took to Instagram to post about the announcement. Vamshi Paidipally posted their picture together and wrote, "Honored to collaborate with @beingSalmankhan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April -- We Begin.. ????????"

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It is backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, a production company established by Dil Raju, a popular name in the Telugu cinema. The announcement also came from the production house, praising Salman Khan for his work. The caption read, "#SalmanKhan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … ????????????Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 ????#SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory ❤️‍????❤️‍????"

While no details regarding the cast and plot of films have been revealed, the movie is set to hit the floors in April. As per reports, the untitled movie may target an Eid 2027 release in early 2027.

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Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently preparing for the release of his latest movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan.

Starring Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman Khan, the movie is set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2026. The plot navigates through the battle of Galwan in 2020 between India and China. It tells the story of brave Indian soldiers who fought in this patriotic war.

Vamshi Paidipally

Vamshi Paidipally is a National Film Award winner who received the award for Maharshi, featuring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde.

Additionally, Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju have teamed up for five projects previously, all of which became massive successes. With a successful history of the two and Salman Khan's massive screen presence, the upcoming movie is expected to reach a wider audience.

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