Drishyam's Spanish Remake Confirmed, Shooting To Start In June

The Drishyam franchise is continuing to grow beyond borders, with its Spanish remake now ready to begin production.

Producer Rodrigo Espinel confirmed at the International Film Festival of Delhi that the Spanish remake will go on floors in June. Sharing details about the project, he said, "It's an interesting story because my partner is a Mexican producer who bought the IP rights and he called us because Spain has wonderful tax incentives."

"The concept can be adapted perfectly to Spanish culture. So we have now started working on it, and we are going to start shooting next June. It has a Spanish director and a top Spanish cast," Espinel said.

The plan for international remakes was first announced in February 2024, when Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak acquired the remake rights for Drishyam and Drishyam 2 from Aashirvad Cinemas. At that time, remakes in the US and South Korea were already being planned, while the Spanish version was still being finalised.

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Espinel also explained why the story works across countries and cultures. He said, “In the end it is the story of a father who tries to protect his daughter and a mother who tries to find where her son is, so it becomes easy to adapt. I think as a producer if you try to adapt a very local movie it's difficult. Even if we adapt the story the soul of the film is lost. In this case even though it is a very Indian movie it's easy to adapt and connect with our audience.”

The Hindi film, Drishyam (2015), directed by Nishikant Kamat, was a remake of the Malayalam original starring Mohanlal (2013). It told the story of a father who goes to any extent to protect his family after they get caught in a serious crime. Its sequel, Drishyam 2 (2022), directed by Abhishek Pathak, became a big success and continued the story, adding more twists and tension.

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Franchise Continues To Grow

The Drishyam series is expanding further, with multiple versions and sequels in development. Drishyam 3 is set to release on May 21, 2026, while the Hindi version of the third part is also in the pipeline.

With the Spanish remake now ready to begin filming, the film's story is clearly proving that it can connect with audiences far beyond India.

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