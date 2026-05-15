Tense Physical Standoff Erupts Between US Secret Service, Chinese Police During Trump Visit — Video

A physical confrontation between US Secret Service agents and Chinese security personnel briefly threatened to disrupt President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing on Thursday, when Chinese officials blocked an armed American agent from entering the Temple of Heaven.

The standoff erupted after Chinese security stopped an armed US Secret Service agent from entering the historic site with their firearm, reports said. The incident triggered a roughly 30-minute delay as both sides engaged in heated negotiations at the venue's back entrance, with members of the American press pool caught in the middle.

The confrontation took place against the backdrop of a high-profile diplomatic visit.

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Trump's trip to China is the first by a sitting US president in nearly a decade. He arrived in Beijing accompanied by a delegation of top American executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The visit centers on trade, regional security, and Taiwan, with Xi Jinping warning Thursday that mishandling the Taiwan issue could put the entire US-China relationship in jeopardy.

Xi greeted Trump outside the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, where the two leaders posed for photographs and took a tour of the Hall. The Temple of Heaven is one of China's most sacred historical sites, where Chinese emperors once held state rituals to pray for national prosperity and good harvests.

The weapons standoff unfolded just as that ceremony was getting underway.

The broader summit continued as planned, with Trump and Xi attending a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People later Thursday evening.

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Strict controls placed on US press

American reporters, as per the New York Times report, faced restrictions on bathroom access, confiscation of water bottles and heavy supervision throughout the visit despite temperatures climbing above 80 degrees in Beijing.

The summit also unfolded under intense security conditions, with visible surveillance systems reportedly spread throughout the Chinese capital.

According to the New York Times report, Trump administration officials, staff members and journalists were advised to use burner phones and temporary email accounts during the two-day visit to protect against cyber threats.

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