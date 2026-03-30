Teaser Alert: Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal To Drop On THIS Date In April

Actor Sanjay Dutt has officially set the stage for his upcoming film Aakhri Sawal, unveiling key details about its teaser and release on the occasion of Ram Navami. The announcement has added to the growing buzz around the project, which is positioned as a powerful, history-driven drama.

Teaser Drops On Auspicious Day

Taking to social media, Dutt revealed that the teaser of Aakhri Sawal will be released on April 2, 2026, at 11:11 AM, coinciding with Hanuman Ji Janmotsav. In his post, the actor linked the announcement to themes of devotion and belief, calling it a significant moment to share the film's first glimpse.

In his caption, Dutt wrote that the wait begins this Ram Navami, building anticipation for what lies ahead. The announcement follows the earlier release of the film's first-look poster, which had already sparked curiosity among audiences.

Release Date Locked

The makers have confirmed that the film will hit theatres on May 15, 2026. The date has been prominently highlighted in the film's promotional material, positioning it as a major summer release.

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A Story Rooted In History

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal is said to be inspired by the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The film aims to explore lesser-known aspects of India's socio-political past, going beyond conventional narratives to present a deeper perspective.

The poster features a large question mark layered with burnt textures and archival imagery, symbolising unresolved questions tied to history. At the centre is Dutt's intense profile, hinting at a character deeply connected to the narrative.

Cast And Production Details

Alongside Dutt, the film features Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra in key roles.

The project is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand serving as co-producers, while Utkarsh Naithani has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

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Building anticipation

With its mix of history, drama, and a strong ensemble cast, Aakhri Sawal is shaping up to be a notable release. As the teaser drops on April 2, audiences will get their first deeper look into the film's narrative.

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