Box Office Clash: Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Release On April 10

After Dhurandhar 2's rampage at the box office in March, April is set to see a clash between two big movies. Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 and Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla are set to go head-to-head on April 10, 2026.

While the release date of Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy was revealed earlier, the theatrical debut of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 has now intensified the battle at the box office. With the ongoing success of Dhurandhar 2, a lot of room has been given for the Dhurandhar craze to settle, as no big Hindi releases are announced. However, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is said to be the first big release following Dhurandhar 2.

Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla marks the 14-year comeback of the iconic duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The two last collaborated in Khatta Meetha back in 2010. Moreover, Bhooth Bangla has high stakes as the movie brought back the remarkable comic group of Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Joshi. Tabu is also back with Akshay Kumar for Priyadarshan's direction after about 25 years. Akshay Kumar, back in his comedy era, has made the movie a highly anticipated one.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2: Did Yami Gautam Secretly Watch Ranveer Singh's Film In Packed Theatre?

Bhooth Bangla is about a haunted mansion, mixing horror, comedy, thriller, and supernatural elements.

Drishyam 2

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 is also locked in April 10 as its re-release date. Directed and written by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam universe is one of the most celebrated crime thrillers. Drishyam 2 originally debuted digitally back in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Since 2021 saw the peak of the COVID pandemic, theatrical releases were shut down. After that, Drishyam 2 was loved by fans on the OTT platform. However, several fans believed that Drishyam 2, following the huge success of its first part, deserved a theatrical run.

The third part of the franchise, Drishyam 3, was set to release on 2 April, 2026. However, due to Middle Eastern conflicts, the release date shifted to May 21, 2026.

ALSO READ: Malayalam Actor-Director EA Rajendran Dies At 71; Mukesh Shares Condolence Post For Brother-In-Law

Drishyam 2 follows the story of Georgekutty, whose life takes a sudden turn following his family's involvement in a criminal investigation again.

Both movies will have to prove their dominance in the second week of April. For Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla's success can dominate his comeback in the comedy genre. On the other hand, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 is crucial for the high hopes surrounding Drishyam 3.

It'd be interesting to see if the Dhurandhar 2 craze settles down, and whether the audience chooses a family comedy entertainer or a crime suspense story.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.