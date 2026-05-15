Q4 Results Today: Cochin Shipyard, Godfrey Phillips, ITC Hotels, Premier Energies, NCC, SJVN, Tata Steel And More

Over 140 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 15. Important companies announcing fourth-quarter results on May 15 include Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, NCC, Premier Energies, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, NHPC, SAIL and Tata Steel. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 15

Aarti Drugs Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Abans Financial Services Ltd., Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd., AKI India Ltd., Alacrity Securities Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Arihant Superstructures Ltd., Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Autoline Industries Ltd., Azad Engineering Ltd., Baid Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bajaj Global Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Beekay Steel Industries Ltd., Bhilwara Spinners Ltd., Binny Ltd., Chembond Material Technologies Ltd., Cineline India Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Cravatex Ltd., Crystal Business System Ltd., Cubex Tubings Ltd., Cupid Ltd.

Damodar Industries Ltd., DCM Nouvelle Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd., East Buildtech Ltd., Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Entertainment Network (India) Ltd., ERP Soft Systems Ltd., Essex Marine Ltd., Fineotex Chemical Ltd., Fusion Finance Ltd., Gangotri Textiles Ltd., GEE Ltd., GIC Housing Finance Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Gokul Agro Resources Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd., GRP Ltd., Globalspace Technologies Ltd.

Hester Biosciences Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd., Icodex Publishing Solutions Ltd., Ishaan Infrastructures and Shelters Ltd., Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., India Homes Ltd., Indo City Infotech Ltd., Indsoya Ltd., IRIS RegTech Solutions Ltd., ISF Ltd., ITC Hotels Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd._DVR, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd., JOJO Ltd., June Industries Ltd., Kaka Industries Ltd., Kiaasa Retail Ltd., Kilitch Drugs India Ltd.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd., K. V. Toys India Ltd., Labelkraft Technologies Ltd., LGB Forge Ltd., Luxury Time Ltd., Manoj Jewellers Ltd., Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd., Modis Navnirman Ltd., Monarch Networth Capital Ltd., MPS Ltd., Mukka Proteins Ltd., Mukta Agriculture Ltd., Nava Ltd., NCC Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Indo National Ltd., Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd., Olatech Solutions Ltd., Omaxe Ltd., Oseaspre Consultants Ltd., Palash Securities Ltd., PDS Ltd., Poddar Pigments Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Premier Energies Ltd., Qualitek Labs Ltd.

Rane Holdings Ltd., Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd., Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex Ltd., Retaggio Industries Ltd., Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd., Saianand Commercial Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Sanathan Textiles Ltd., Sattrix Information Security Ltd., Scan Steels Ltd., Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd., Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd., S H Kelkar and Company Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Sky Industries Ltd., Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., Solar Industries India Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd., Sri KPR Industries Ltd., Stanpacks India Ltd., Sterling Tools Ltd., Sunita Tools Ltd.

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd., Surbhi Industries Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Technojet Consultants Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., Tirupati Fincorp Ltd., Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., TV Today Network Ltd., Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd., Vinayak Polycon International Ltd., VIP Industries Ltd., VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., We Win Ltd., Yashraj Containeurs Ltd., YOGI Ltd., Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd., Nivi Trading Ltd., Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Tata Steel Q3 Results

Consolidated net profit soared to Rs 2,689 crore in the December quarter, marking a 723% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 327 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. The earnings were attributable to the company's owners.

The company's revenue from operations rose 6% YoY to Rs 57,002 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 53,648 crore in Q3FY25.

Power Grid Corporation of India Q3 Result

Power Grid Corporation of India delivered steady top-line growth during the December quarter, with consolidated revenue from operations reaching Rs 12,395 crore. This compares with Rs 11,476 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 11,233 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Net profit showed steady growth during the December quarter, as profit after tax for Q3FY26 increased to Rs 4,185 crore, compared with Rs 3,566 crore in Q2FY26 and Rs 3,861 crore in Q3FY25.

Cochin Shipyard Q3 Results

In its Q3FY26 results, Cochin Shipyard reported an 18% YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 145 crore, compared with Rs 177 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased 18% YoY to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3FY26.

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