Madharaasi Loss Row: AR Murugadoss To Pen Ramana 2 For Free As Settlement

Director AR Murugadoss has landed in a controversy after a complaint was filed against him over financial losses related to his film Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan. The matter was later taken to the Directors' and Producers' Council, which has now given its verdict.

The problem began with the film's budget going far beyond what was initially planned. Madharaasi was reportedly started with an estimated budget of around Rs 115 crore. However, as the shoot progressed, the cost increased significantly and went up to nearly Rs 170–180 crore.

Reports suggest that delays and planning issues may have contributed to this rise. It is also said that Murugadoss was working on another big project, Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, at the same time. Managing both films together may have affected the schedule and increased the overall expenses.

Loss And Complaint

Despite the high budget, the film did not perform as expected at the box office and earned around Rs 100 crore. This led to heavy losses for the producer.

Upset with the situation, the producer reportedly demanded Rs 10 crore as compensation and filed a formal complaint against the director with the industry council.

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Council's Decision

After hearing both sides, the Directors' and Producers' Council decided not to turn it into a financial dispute. Instead of asking Murugadoss to pay compensation, they came up with a different solution.

As part of the settlement, Murugadoss has been asked to write and provide the story for Ramana 2, a sequel to his 2002 film Ramana, free of cost to the production house.

What Does This Mean?

The decision is being seen as a balanced way to settle the issue without further conflict. While the producer gets value through a new project, the director avoids a direct financial payout.

The development has also caught attention in the film industry, especially around how big-budget films are planned and managed. Meanwhile, the mention of Ramana 2 has sparked curiosity among fans, as the original film remains one of Murugadoss's most popular works.

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Madharaasi And Upcoming Project

Madharaasi, released in theatres on September 5, featured Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in key roles and premiered on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

AR Murugadoss' upcoming project, Antony, starring Sunny Deol, is slated for a theatrical release in early 2027. His previous film

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