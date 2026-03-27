Kaattaan X Review: Vijay Sethupathi Shines But Fans Call Runtime 'Slow-Burner'

Muthu Alias Kaattaan debuted digitally on JioHotstar on March 27, 2026. Created by M. Manikandan, Kaattaan takes viewers on a rural crime thriller journey across 10 episodes.

The story starts off with the discovery of a severed head in a village. Shockingly, the severed head had a smile. The village police station was on the brink of shutting down; however, this uneasy and disturbing case revives the police as a deep investigation starts. With the word spreading, it is eventually found out that the severed head belonged to a man named Muthu (Vijay Sethupathi).

After discovering the identity, the team of investigators, sub-inspector Siddharthan (Muthukumar), along with Thangamudi (Singampuli), start digging into Muthu's life. In a shocking turn of events, it is learned that Muthu used to live several lives.

Muthu was a mahout working with elephants, while sometimes he was fixing watches. Other times, it was reported that he was managing an orphanage or was a driver of a dance troupe. With these small but notable roles, Muthu seemed to have a good amount of money. In fact, it was also reported that he distributed money to those who needed it.

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With more discovery, his relationships with Sivendra (Milind Soman) and the character played by Sudev Nair come under the spotlight. The story now focuses on who, why, and how Muthu was killed.

While people enjoyed the mystery thriller, one of the most common criticisms was that of the series being a 'slow burn'. Though the story was interesting, people felt the endings to each episode could have been better in order to keep the viewers hooked.

Here are some X reviews on Vijay Sethupathi's Kaattaan.

A user gave a proper breakdown of the series and commented, "The Positives: It's a crime series with a good concept and perfect casting. All the performances are neat and clean. Specifically, Vijay Sethupathi, Muthukumar, and Vadivel Kodangi deliver standout performances. The BGM (Background Music) provides decent support to the story.

"The Main Issue: The slow narration. It lacks the gripping highs and twist-based episode endings that are essential for the investigation genre. In many places, it feels like a heavy lag. The Critique: If the length had been reduced and the portions were strengthened with more interesting elements, it would have turned out much better. Verdict: Just an Above Average series (2.75/5). Expected more from Vijay Sethupathi and Manikandan."

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Another fan shared, "#Kaattaan is a dark, offbeat thriller with a truly unique concept. #VijaySethupathi carries the show effortlessly with his powerful performance. The story is a slow burn & feels stretched at times. The rural backdrop and mystery create an engaging, atmospheric vibe. ** 3.5"

While fans appreciated the story and the acting performances, a lot of them felt it was too long to keep them interested throughout.

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