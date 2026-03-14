'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Teaser Out: Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Bring Partition Romance To Screen

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, offering a glimpse into a deeply emotional story set against the backdrop of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in key roles and is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

The teaser introduces viewers to a world shaped by memories, love and longing. With the line “Yeh kissa hai sapnon ki duniya ka” (This is a tale from the world of dreams), the film hints at a story that travels between the past and the present.

The narrative appears to revolve around an elderly man's unfinished love story that dates back decades, possibly to the turbulent days of the partition.

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In the short teaser, Dosanjh is seen playing a modern-day YouTuber who sets out on a heartfelt mission — helping his grandfather, played by Shah, reconnect with a love he lost many years ago. With the help of social media and the internet, his character attempts to bring together two souls separated by history and distance.

The teaser also suggests that Raina portrays the younger version of Shah's character, while Sharvari appears as his love interest during the partition era. The glimpses hint at a romantic story that slowly unfolds against the emotional backdrop of migration, separation and memories that refuse to fade.

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their widely praised film Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). Their reunion has already generated excitement among fans, especially as the film once again brings together a celebrated creative team.

Speaking about the film earlier, Ali said that the film draws from memories and experiences associated with the partition.

The project reunites Ali with composer A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, a trio known for creating some of Hindi cinema's most memorable soundtracks.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga promises to be a moving tale of love, memory and the enduring hope of reunion. With its historical backdrop and heartfelt storytelling, the film aims to explore how love can survive even the deepest divides of time and history.

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