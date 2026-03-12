'Bhooth Bangla' Teaser Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan Reunite After 14 Years For Horror-Comedy

The teaser trailer for Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla released on March 12, 2026. The Bollywood star is reuniting with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo are back with a dynamic cast that has given fans a nostalgic fever. Priyadarshan and Akshay's last collaboration was in 2010 in Khatta Meetha.

The movie starred Akshay and Trisha Krishnan. After 14 long years, Priyadarshan is producing Bhooth Bangla with Akshay as the main lead. Set to release on April 10, 2026, fans can't stop gushing over nostalgia with the return of Priyadarshan's cinematic universe's cast - Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Akshay's Cape of Good Films.

The film was hinted at back in September 2024, when Akshay hinted at a 'special announcement' on his Instagram. On Sept. 9, 2024, he shared the first look of Bhooth Bangla and captioned, "I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming."

On March 11, 2026, a motion poster was dropped that accurately described the horror-comedy theme of the film. As seen in the poster, Akshay was hanging upside down with his signature laugh while there were bats flying in the background with a massive mansion (Bhooth Bangla).

Currently, the movie is going to release only in theatres on April 10, 2026.

On March 12, 2026, the first teaser of the film was released, which showcased the comic pack of characters and highlighted the storyline. The teaser also featured a glimpse of the late Asrani, who passed away in 2025.

Plot and Cast

The film explores a mysterious town named Mangalpur, where a local warns about how no one gets married in the town, mainly because of a dark spiritual presence. Akshay's character visits the mansion in Mangalpur, with which, initially, he is amazed.

He hilariously claims it to be 'only two rooms smaller than Buckingham Palace.' Remaining skeptical about the local warnings and spooky vibes of the town, he creates a connection with Wamiqa Gabbi's character.

However, when things start to proceed, he, along with Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, gets trapped in a series of horror events surrounding the mysterious supernatural spirit of the town, "Vadhusur."

With Akshay Kumar as the main lead, the film features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi, completing the 'Priyadarshan universe'. The film has also reunited Tabu with Akshay Kumar after 25 years, as Hera Pheri was their last movie together. Asrani is seen in his final film appearance. Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar are among the fresh talents featuring in the movie.

