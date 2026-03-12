'Not Saiyaara 2.0': Aamir Khan Clarifies On Junaid Khan Starrer 'Ek Din'

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din sparks similarity with Ahaan-Aneet's Saiyaara. The internet is confused about whether it is based on the same concept as Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is back on screen with his latest upcoming movie, Ek Din. He last featured in Loveyapa as the main lead along with Khushi Kapoor. With Sai Pallavi as the female lead, Ek Din also marks her Bollywood debut. The official teaser dropped on Jan. 16, 2026, followed by the release of its first trailer on March 11, 2026.

Since the release of the trailer, fans were quick to notice the similarities in theme and story of Ek Din and drew parallels with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. These speculations rose with the final scene of Ek Din's trailer, where Sai Pallavi's character Meera is seen saying, "Ye din meri zindagi ka sabh se khoobsurat din hai”. (This is the most beautiful day of my life),to which Junaid Khan's character replies, "Par kal tumhe ye din yaad nahi rahega.” (But tomorrow, you won't remember it.)

The scene immediately brought back the Alzheimer's theme of Aneet Padda in Saiyaara, where she loses her memory due to the disease. However, following these assumptions, Aamir Khan has clarified to Variety India, saying, "No! No! Our film is completely different!"

Aamir described Ek Din as a magical love story and said, "It's a kind of a.., it's a pure romantic film, a very classic kind of romance genre. It's the kind of romance that I like. As an audience member, I'm a real sucker for mushy romantic films. I love mushy romance." He then added on to say, "It's that, you know, classic slightly magical love story."

Ek Din is a Hindi remake of 'One Day', a 2016 Thai film. Produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit, Ek Din stars Junaid Khan as Rohan and Sai Pallavi as Meera. It is based on a man (Junaid Khan) not having the courage to confess his love to his colleague (Sai Pallavi). However, on a trip, he gets the chance through a 'fortune bell' where he makes a wish to be with Meera for just one day. The wish comes true, but with a catch.

On the other hand, Saiyaara featured Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda falling in love. However, Ahaan Pandey's character Krish, is shattered upon learning the truth of Vani Batra's (Aneet Padda) Alzheimers. He then has to choose between his musical career and endless caregiving to be with her.

There were several reports that claimed Saiyaara to be a remake of the South Korean film, A Moment To Remember.

