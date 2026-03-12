Deadly Tragedy! 50 Killed, 125 Missing After Landslides Hit Ethiopia Districts

Landslides, triggered by a week of rain, have killed at least 50 people while 125 others are missing, in three southern districts of Ethiopia, a local official has told the Associated Press.

According to reports, the three districts affected by the landslides in the Gamo Zone were Gacho Baba, Kamba, and Bonke. This has been confirmed by the Director of Disaster Response Gamo Zone, Mesfin Manuqa. He said that one person was pulled out of the mud alive during the rescue operations.

AP has talked to the Gacho Baba District Communications Chief, Abebe Agena, who has said that most of the people who have died have been buried in the mud brought about by the mudslides. "It is not clear yet how many households have been affected by the landslides," Agena said.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, the president of the South Ethiopia Regional State, Tilahun Kebede, has urged the residents to move to higher ground, as rain continues and the authorities fear more landslides.

"Given that it is the rainy season, and these types of disasters could happen again," Kebede said, adding that he was calling on communities living in the highlands and flood-prone areas to take the necessary precautions.

The hunt to trace the missing people was on, as per the authorities, who have told Xinhua that the death toll might increase to 100.

Mudslides, AP reported, are common in Ethiopia, particularly during the rainy season. In July 2024, landslides left at least 229 people dead in Southern Ethiopia.

