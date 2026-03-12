Chinese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clarifies He Doesn't Want To Leave F1 But Spells His Alternate Plans

Ahead of the season's first sprint weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, Max Verstappen moved to ease speculation surrounding his long-term future in Formula One, stating that he has no desire to walk away from the sport despite frustrations with the current cars.

The Dutch driver, who remains contracted to Red Bull Racing until 2028, acknowledged that recent discussions around the new generation of F1 machinery do not entirely align with his driving preferences. However, Verstappen made it clear that he still intends to continue in the championship.

“I don't want to leave, really,” Verstappen said. “I wish I had a bit more fun, for sure, but I'm also doing other stuff that is a lot of fun.”

ALSO READ | From Valverde's Hat-Trick To Tottenham's Goalkeeping Chaos: Five Key Talking Points From UCL Round Of 16 First Legs

His comments come after the four-time world champion previously suggested that the new regulations may shorten his F1 career.

Ahead of the Shanghai weekend, the Red Bull driver reiterated that while some aspects of the sport currently feel “conflicting”, his commitment to the paddock remains intact.

Endurance Racing On Verstappen's Radar

While remaining in F1, Verstappen indicated that he intends to expand his racing portfolio in the coming years by competing in marquee endurance events.

“I get to race the Nordschleife,” he said, referring to the famous circuit that hosts the Nurburgring 24 Hours. “I hope in the coming years I get to do Spa, and hopefully Le Mans.”

Participation in events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans has long been a goal for the Dutchman, placing him among a growing list of F1 drivers exploring endurance racing alongside their grand prix commitments.

Verstappen also highlighted his growing involvement outside the cockpit through his own racing operation, Verstappen Racing, which he described as providing “positive distractions” alongside his F1 responsibilities.

ALSO READ | 'Are You Serious?': Sandeep Patil Reveals Hotel Room Conversation Before Sachin Tendulkar's Retirement

Concerns Over Current F1 Cars

Despite reiterating his commitment to the championship, Verstappen admitted that driving the current car has not always been an enjoyable experience.

“At the same time it's a bit conflicting because I don't really enjoy driving the car, but I do enjoy working with all the people in the team and from the engine department,” he said.

The Red Bull driver has also been vocal about the characteristics of modern F1 cars, joking in the press interaction that playing Mario Kart could be better practice for a race than using a simulator.

Talks With F1 And FIA Ongoing

Verstappen confirmed that he has been engaged in discussions with the sport's governing bodies regarding possible improvements to the regulations.

“I don't want to leave so I also hope it gets better,” he said. “I've had discussions with F1 and the FIA and we are working towards something and hopefully that will improve everything.”

Asked whether the issues could persist over the coming years, Verstappen said he hopes progress can be made as early as next season.

“I definitely hope not for the next few years. I hope already for next year we can make a decent improvement. There are a few options that we're discussing.”

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happens If Iran Withdraw Amid War?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.