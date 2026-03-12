US Shooting: Two Injured, Gunman Dead At OD University Of Norfolk — What We Know So Far

Two people have been injured in a shooting incident at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, in the United States, the Associated Press has been told by the varsity authorities.

The university has said that the "gunman is dead" without specifying how the gunman was killed.

As per reports by AP, the gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, an academic building, at around 10:49 a.m local time on Thursday. The firing left two people injured, the university has said, without identifying the injured.

"The injured victims have been shifted to a local hospital," the authorities have said, "Classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day."

The matter is now being investigated by the police, and the identity of the shooter is being ascertained, the authorities at the university have maintained. Meanwhile, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on the social platform X that it had agents on scene supporting the response.

In February last year, two people were killed in a similar shooting incident on the ODU campus. The shooting had taken place in a parking lot near Broderick Dining Commons. The slain were, however, not students. Back then, the Norfolk Police Chief, Mark Talbot, said that the students attend university to learn, "and deserve to feel safe in their environment while doing so."

In a similar incident, earlier in February this year, at least two people were killed, and one person was injured at South Carolina State University. It was also not clear if the injured people in today's incident were students or not.

