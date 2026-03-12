'Assam Royals?': Fans Slam Rajasthan Royals After Three IPL 2026 Home Games Moved To Guwahati

When phase 1 fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season were released on March 11, Rajasthan Royals (RR) supporters noticed a striking omission with none of the franchise's opening home matches listed to be played in Rajasthan.

Instead, the Royals will host their first three “home” fixtures at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati, with Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium expected to feature only later once the full schedule is announced.

The BCCI confirmed that the 2026 fixtures are being released in two phases because of upcoming assembly elections in three states, with the remaining matches to be scheduled after poll dates are finalised.

For Royals fans in Jaipur, however, the immediate reaction surrounding the fixtures announcement went from anticipation to frustration. Several supporters questioned why the franchise's traditional base had been bypassed entirely in the opening phase of the season.

One fan vented his frustration by suggesting the team be renamed to 'Assam Royals' since Rajasthan fans cannot watch their own team in action.

BCCI should better dissolve Rajasthan Royals and rename it to Assam Royals, I mean what's the point of having a team when you can't even watch their matches in the home stadium?#IPL2026 @rajasthanroyals @IPL — Cheeku Sharma (@cricandid) March 12, 2026

Some fans were quick to point out how the biggest games have been shifted to Guwahati which means those in Rajasthan will not get to witness some of the biggest names such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action.

Dear @IPL and @rajasthanroyals,If this team is called Rajasthan Royals, then Rajasthan deserves ALL its home matches in Jaipur.Why are the biggest games vs CSK, MI and RCB shifted out to Guwahati every season? — Ronak Jain (@Ronak_Singhi) March 12, 2026

Jaipur fans wait the entire year just for the IPL to watch Rajasthan Royals play on their home turf, hoping to see players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. play here.



They need to remember the fans who have supported Rajasthan Royals from the very… pic.twitter.com/jyCwcqAfVA — Chinmay (@chinmay_marwadi) March 11, 2026

With Rajasthan opening their campaign on March 30, which is celebrated as the state's Foundation Day, another fan noted how 'tough' it would be to see the club play 'away from home' on that day.

It will be really tough to see the Rajasthan Royals playing away from home on March 30th, Rajasthan Day! ????



As a fan from Rajasthan, I would have loved to see them play at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on such a special occasion but okay! ???????? pic.twitter.com/dqEgAsu4pD — Pratika's Poetry (@RRoyal_Reaper) March 11, 2026

‘Rajasthan is in west, Guwahati in east'

The franchise's move to Guwahati was also criticised by former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra who questioned the "connection" to the state on his YouTube channel.

"Two teams are getting three games apiece at home. One of them are the Rajasthan Royals, who don't play at home at all. I have never understood their story to date, as to what their system is. Their home away from home is in Guwahati. All three of their games are in Guwahati. I am wondering what their connection with Guwahati is," he said.

“The team's name is Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan is in the west of India. Guwahati is in the east of India. It's understandable if Kolkata want to go there, as it's their catchment area."

Why Guwahati Has Become A Secondary Base

Guwahati has increasingly emerged as a secondary base for the Royals in recent years with ‘home' games played at the venue every year since the 2023 season.

Playing matches in Assam allows the franchise to tap into the North-East's large cricket audience, a region that does not currently host an IPL franchise that they can call their own. The move effectively expands the Royals' regional footprint beyond Rajasthan.

The presence of Riyan Parag, one of Assam's most prominent cricketers, also strengthens the team's connection to the region. This year the Royals named the 24-year-old as captain, another factor that will further strengthen their bonds with the fans in the region.

Reports have also suggested friction between the franchise and the Rajasthan Cricket Association over issues such as ticket allocations and stadium arrangements at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as reasons behind this shift, though neither side has publicly confirmed this.

