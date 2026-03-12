China's New 'Ethnic Unity' Law Sparks Alarm In Taiwan, Raises Fears of Legal Crackdown

Taiwan has raised concerns over a new Chinese law on ethnic unity, warning that its broad language could be used by Beijing as a legal tool against Taiwanese citizens it views as supporting independence.

Reuters reported that China's parliament on Thursday passed the legislation aimed at strengthening a shared national identity among the country's 55 ethnic minority groups, including Tibetans and Uyghurs. Although the law does not directly mention Taiwan, officials in Taipei say certain provisions could be applied to cross-Strait relations.

Beijing considers democratically governed Taiwan to be part of its territory, a claim strongly rejected by Taipei. China has already introduced regulations targeting supporters of Taiwanese independence, including guidelines issued in 2024 that allow severe penalties, even the death sentence, for what it calls "diehard" separatists, despite the fact that Chinese courts have no jurisdiction on the island.

The new legislation states that Chinese citizens must protect national sovereignty and security, echoing President Xi Jinping's call for people to "consciously uphold national unity, national security, and social stability."

Reuters reported that Shen Yu-chung, deputy minister at Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, warned that such language could potentially be used as a legal basis for dealing with cross-Strait issues.

"It is highly possible," Shen told reporters in Taipei when asked whether the law could be used to target those China views as supporters of Taiwan independence. He also cautioned that the law leaves the concept of promoting unity vague while attaching clear punishments to violations.

Taiwan has long accused Beijing of using legal measures, what it calls "lawfare", to create grounds for pursuing individuals it considers separatists, including those living overseas.

A clause in the new law states that individuals or organisations outside the People's Republic of China can also be held legally accountable if they undermine "ethnic unity and progress" or incite separatism. Shen warned this could amount to an attempt at "long-arm jurisdiction," referring to China's efforts to enforce its laws beyond its borders.

Taiwanese officials say the legislation signals a shift in Beijing's strategy. While earlier laws focused on punishing support for Taiwanese independence, the new approach could require people to actively promote China's concept of national unity.

"In the past, you could be punished for supporting Taiwan independence," a senior Taiwanese official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "Now, if you don't actively support unification, you could also face consequences."

ALSO READ: US-Iran War New Updates: Iran Allows Some Ships To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz, Says Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.