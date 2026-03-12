PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President, Expresses Deep Concern Over Situation In Middle East

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discuss the serious situation in the region.

"Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure," said the Prime Minister in a post on X.



Modi stated that the safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities.



"Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy."

Middle East crisis has impacted the global energy market.



Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas).

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi – their third such conversation since the West Asia crisis began – as New Delhi ramped up efforts to protect its energy security amid a virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.



“A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media following his talks with the Iranian foreign minister.



It was the first phone conversation between the two foreign ministers after Iran announced the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new Supreme Leader, days after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US-Israeli military strike.

Jaishankar and Araghchi spoke on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5.

