US Shooting: Car Crashes Into Synagogue In Michigan; Active Shooter Situation Sparks Security Lockdown

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to what authorities described as an “active shooter situation” at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, according to a report by ABC 6.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said emergency personnel were clearing the area around the synagogue, located on West Walnut Lake Road. Temple Israel, according to its official website, is the largest Reform synagogue in the United States.

Authorities said agencies linked to the Jewish Federation of Detroit have also been placed under a precautionary lockdown. The non-profit organisation confirmed the move in a statement posted on Facebook.

“We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown. We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time,” the Jewish Federation of Detroit said.

Separately, the Ann Arbor Police Department said it had directed officers to increase patrols around churches and schools across the city as a precaution.

“At this time, there is no known threat to the Ann Arbor community. These steps are being taken proactively to help ensure the safety and reassurance of our residents,” officials said. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

Meanwhile, Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, wrote on X that a vehicle had crashed into the synagogue before gunfire was reported.

“Car crashes into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in what police are calling an ‘active situation.' According to local reports, a vehicle crashed into the Jewish synagogue before shots were fired,” he posted.

BREAKING: Car crashes into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in what police are calling an "active situation."



According to local reports, a vehicle crashed into the Jewish synagogue before shots were fired.



Oakland County deputies say an individual purposely drove… pic.twitter.com/ys3RvVRnkP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2026

Oakland County deputies said an individual intentionally drove the vehicle into the building, after which the car caught fire. Authorities continue to respond to the unfolding situation.

Also Read: Iran's Big Warning To Trump: Won't Leave You Until You Admit Mistake And Pay The Price For Starting War

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.