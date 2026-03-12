Is Iran New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei On X? Account Floats With Over 34k Followers

Hours after his first address to the nation, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is believed to have joined the social media platform X.

The X account @Rahbarenghelab_ has been floated on the platform and already has 34.7k followers. The account was created in March 2026, as per the X details.

The username of the account is in Persian (Resaneh-ye Rahbar-e Enghelab-e Eslami), translating literally to "Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Media", indicating that it was the media arm of his office.

The account has already tweeted more than twenty times in the last three hours or so. One of the tweets reads, "Leaders! We pledge to you that we will strive with all our being to elevate this flag, which is the main flag of the front of Truth, and to achieve the sacred goals of your Excellency."

Another one of the tweets reads, "The full text of the first message of His Excellency Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. 1404/12/21." A link to his first address to the nation has been attached to this tweet.

Though there has been widespread speculation about the health of the new supreme leader, with many media reports suggesting he was injured in the airstrike, which killed his father and the former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Amid the speculations, a statement, attributed to him, has been read on the state television. In his statement, he reiterated that his country would not budge to any pressure. He has asserted that the Strait of Hormuz will continue to remain closed, a closure which has pushed the world into an oil crisis with crude oil hitting even $120 a barrel over the past week.

He has also thanked the country's military, who he said had stopped Iran from being dominated or divided as it came under attack. "I would like to thank the brave fighters who are doing a great job at a time when our country is under pressure and under attack," he said, and pledged that Iran would continue fighting.

Mojtaba's statement was read by the state television, wherein he warned that all US bases should be immediately closed in the region or they will be attacked. "While Iran believes in friendship with the neighbours, attacks on the US bases in the region will continue," his statement reads.

