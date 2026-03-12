8th Pay Commission Opens Online Portal: How To Post Suggestions? Check Last Date To Submit

The 8th Pay Commission has introduced an online structured template for the collection of recommendations from associations and unions of active pensioners, employees, organizations/institutions, and other interested individuals on its website.

The official portal for the 8th Pay Commission is now accessible for the submission of memoranda. The government has welcomed inputs from all parties to share their recommendations concerning the 8th Pay Commission. The final date for submitting the feedback is April 30, 2026.

Here's how you can post suggestions via the following methods:

Method 1: The official website of the 8th Pay Commission

Method 2: The MyGov platform at innovateindia.mygov.in.

Both channels offer a systematic format to assist in submissions and guarantee all essential information is provided.

The Commission has highlighted that only submissions made through these online channels will be taken into account. Physical copies, emails, or PDFs are not likely to be accepted.

When will 8th Pay Commission come into effect?

The committee has been allocated 18 months to present its findings. The term of the 7th Pay Commission concluded on Dec. 31, while the 8th Pay Commission commenced on Jan. 1, 2026.

The Commission is currently in operation, and a decision regarding implementation remains outstanding. Adjusted compensation will commence only after the Union Cabinet endorses the recommendations. In the instance of the 7th Pay Commission, the adjusted wages and pensions were initiated in July 2016, but employees received a six-month back pay for the duration beginning January 2016.

The pattern established by the former pay panel suggests that the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to take effect retroactively from January 2026. If the 8th Pay Panel provides its suggestions by 2027 and the implementation extends into 2028, employees are anticipated to receive the back pay according to the new compensation effective from Jan. 1, 2026.

