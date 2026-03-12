Mojtaba Khamenei Makes First Public Comment: Hormuz Strait Should Stay Closed, Will Avenge Attack On School

In his first public comments since succeeding his father, Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday said the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed.

Mojtaba, a son of the late Ayatollah Khamenei, was named as the Islamic Republic's next ruler on Monday, as Tehran widened its attacks across the Mideast amid a US-Israeli attack on Iran.

His comments come amid speculation over his health after the son of Iran's president mentioned hearing news about him 'being injured'.

In a statement on Iranian state television, Mojtaba thanked the military and urged record turnout at rallies.

Mojtaba also said that they would never retreat and wouldn't give up on avenging the attack on the school, "not only on the late supreme leader but also for every citizen who has lost his life in this attack."

The new Supreme leader said that other fronts will be activated if war persists, and they will destroy the enemy's facilities.

"We are always willing to develop our great relationship with our neighbours, but some countires have used their bases and attacked from there."

"Iran only targets bases, and will continue to do so."

Speaking about his late father, Mojtaba said that the death of their leader had shown that he was always speaking the truth and had a great character.

"Scholars have their own character. The responsibility on me is very big, and I ask power from the allah and you. Ali Khamenei had people involved in the policy of the country."

Further stating that the Iranian people have shown the world they are great people, the Supreme leader said, "The leader cannot work without the people. We need to defeat our enemies. We need to overcome the differences. Our unity was always there, and we need to continue with that."

Mojtaba, 56, is the son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He has long been a secretive figure within Iran. His father and wife were both killed in an Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28 that started the war.

