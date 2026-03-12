Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Lays Down Three Conditions To End War With US, Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday said the war with the United States and Israel can be brought to an end if three conditions of Iran are met, which include recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against any future aggression.

The war has now entered its thirteenth day, as the US and Israel have kept pounding sites in Iran. More than 1,300 people have been killed in these strikes, including Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the New York Times has reported.

Also Read: Global Oil Supply To Plunge By 8 Million BPD In March; Iran War Causing Biggest-Ever Market Disruption: IEA

Iran's retaliatory strikes into Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and others, have also left dozens dead, the NYT reported.

Besides, Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz has brought about a global oil crisis, with crude oil prices skyrocketing and nations reporting an acute shortage of fuel.

There have been widespread speculations about diplomacy between Tehran and Washington in the past few days, with no official confirmation thus far.

Today, the Iranian President took to X and has put forth Tehran's conditions for putting an end to the war. Pezeshkian wrote that Iran was committed to peace in West Asia, and the only way to end this war was the three conditions mentioned.

“Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war is recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.

He also accused the “Zionist regime” and the United States of igniting the war.

Apart from this statement, there has been no let-up in the strikes from either side. Soon after the President's remarks, Iran bombarded shipping traffic and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf.

The bombing has pushed the oil prices back to around $100 per barrel on Thursday. The other side, Israel and the United States, have also continued pounding targets across Iran. There have been no indications of a de-escalation.

Also Read: Dubai Banks Shift To Remote Work As Iran War Rages; Debris From Aerial Interception Falls On Building

The United States has also shown an unwillingness to talk about de-escalation. President Donald Trump said, “We do not want to leave early, do we? We've got to finish the job” at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Iran has also continued its aggression against the Gulf nations, with reports of drone attacks in Kuwait and Dubai coming in early Thursday morning. Businesses have been rattled in the Gulf countries as people face a shortage of essentials amid the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.