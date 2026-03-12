Tata Steel To Appeal Against Show-Cause Notice Over GST Demand Order Worth Rs 1,132 Crore

Tata Steel Ltd has appealed against a show-cause notice as to why the goods and services tax worth Rs 1,132 crore along with interest and/or penatly amount (as applicable) should not be recovered from the company, according to an exchange filing from the firm.

"Of the aggregate GST amount demanded, the company had already paid GST of Rs 500 crore in the normal course of business and therefore the alleged GST exposure was of Rs 493 crore- only," the firm said. "Further, the company made its detailed submissions before the appropriate forum within the given timelines as per the said SCN," it added.

Tata Steel also said that it recieved a GST demand notice worth Rs 493 crore and a penalty of Rs 638 crore.

"Subsequently, on Dec. 19, 2025, the company had informed receipt of Adjudication Order from the Commissioner of CGST And Central Excise, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Dec.18, 2025, directing the payment of tax amounting to Rs 493 crore, penalty of Rs 638,82,62,185 and appropriate interest on the total amount of tax," the filing said.

Tata Steel said that it has filed a writ petition before the High Court of Jharkhand on March 11, 2026, challenging the GST demand notice to quash it.

"The company has evaluated the order passed by Commissioner of CGST And Central Excise, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and it believes that proper cognizance of the submissions made by the company was not taken while adjudicating the matter. Further the company believes that it has a good case on merits," the filing said.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel To Invest Rs 11,000 Crore In Jharkhand For Developing Advanced Grade Steel

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.