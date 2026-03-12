Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paras Defence, Suzlon, Quality Power, Happiest Minds, Sarda Energy — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.com, and Shahina Mukadam, Independent market expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. (CMP:

Kush: Hold

Defence stocks are holding grounds.

Stock has gone sideways. Don't see big upside.

Don't average this stock.

Spicejet Ltd. (CMP: Rs 14.93)

Shahina: Exit.

Dollar is depreciating.

Considerable fall in overall traffic.

Switch-sell call for overall sector.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 42.22)

Kush: Hold

Not favourable set-up as charts show.

Stock has taken quite a knock.

Stock is seeing some accumulation.

Recent swing loss Rs 37 should be stop loss.

Uptick to Rs 50 should be opportunity to book Profits

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. (CMP: Rs 829.05)

Kush: Hold

Stock has corrected.

Primary trend is positive. Volumes are not great.

There could be an upside with potential of bigger upsides.

Stop loss could be near Rs 770.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,450.80)

Shahina: Buy in staggered way

Sector cannot be predicted due to AI.

Decent stock for long-term.

Do not add as of now

Kush Bohra and Shahina Mukadam

Ambuja Cements - Buy

SBI - Wait

RVNL - Sell

ITC Hotels - Hold

Sarda Energy - Hold

PG Electro - Buy

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles - Entry at dip

Happiest Minds - Wait

Eicher Motors Ltd. - Hold

PG Electro - Hold

Jio Finance - Hold

Anant Raj - Wait

GMR Airports - Hold, stop loss at 90

Kalyan Jeweller - Sell

Finolex Cable - Buy

AGI Green - Hold

Bank of Baroda - Buy in parts

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Titan, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Sai Life Sciences, IndiGo And More On Brokerages' Radar

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.