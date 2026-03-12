Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paras Defence, Suzlon, Quality Power, Happiest Minds, Sarda Energy — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.com, and Shahina Mukadam, Independent market expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. (CMP:
Kush: Hold
- Defence stocks are holding grounds.
- Stock has gone sideways. Don't see big upside.
- Don't average this stock.
Spicejet Ltd. (CMP: Rs 14.93)
Shahina: Exit.
- Dollar is depreciating.
- Considerable fall in overall traffic.
- Switch-sell call for overall sector.
Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 42.22)
Kush: Hold
- Not favourable set-up as charts show.
- Stock has taken quite a knock.
- Stock is seeing some accumulation.
- Recent swing loss Rs 37 should be stop loss.
- Uptick to Rs 50 should be opportunity to book Profits
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. (CMP: Rs 829.05)
Kush: Hold
- Stock has corrected.
- Primary trend is positive. Volumes are not great.
- There could be an upside with potential of bigger upsides.
- Stop loss could be near Rs 770.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,450.80)
Shahina: Buy in staggered way
- Sector cannot be predicted due to AI.
- Decent stock for long-term.
- Do not add as of now
Kush Bohra and Shahina Mukadam
- Ambuja Cements - Buy
- SBI - Wait
- RVNL - Sell
- ITC Hotels - Hold
- Sarda Energy - Hold
- PG Electro - Buy
- Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles - Entry at dip
- Happiest Minds - Wait
- Eicher Motors Ltd. - Hold
- PG Electro - Hold
- Jio Finance - Hold
- Anant Raj - Wait
- GMR Airports - Hold, stop loss at 90
- Kalyan Jeweller - Sell
- Finolex Cable - Buy
- AGI Green - Hold
- Bank of Baroda - Buy in parts
