Stock Picks Today: Titan, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Sai Life Sciences, IndiGo And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Titan, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Sai Life Sciences, IndiGo and several other companies as analysts assess the impact of rising energy prices, geopolitical disruptions and sector-specific growth trends.

UBS on Titan

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5,300

Store feedback suggests jewellery demand continues to remain very strong

Growth momentum sustained even as Middle East disruptions may weigh on international growth

Titan still seen mid-way in its long-term compounding journey

Consistent operating performance and margin delivery continue to surpass expectations

Key beneficiary of the long-term shift from unorganised to organised jewellery sector

UBS India Strategy – Hartmut Issel

Removed HPCL and BHEL from portfolio

Increased allocation to InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro and Thermax by 1 percentage point each

Maintain Attractive rating for Indian equities

See robust macroeconomic fundamentals and proactive policy support

Government has front-loaded growth measures including income tax and GST cuts and labour law simplification

RBI has cut interest rates and injected liquidity into the system

Expect GDP growth around 7.4% in FY26

Expect single-digit Nifty EPS growth in FY26, accelerating to double-digit growth in FY27 and FY28

Nomura on NBFCs

Piramal Finance – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 2,150

L&T Finance – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 325

Tata Capital – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 400

HDB Finance – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 760

Indian regulator preparing for AI adoption across the financial sector

Expect covered NBFCs to deliver high-teens to 20%+ loan growth CAGR over FY26–28

Three of the four companies expected to deliver ROE expansion above mid-teens by FY28

Tata Capital seen with favourable loan growth outlook and profit expansion potential

Piramal Finance and L&T Finance undergoing structural transformations offering medium-term upside

For HDB Finance, recovery in loan growth momentum seen as key for re-rating

Macquarie on ONGC

Maintain Outperform; Cut TP to Rs 300 from Rs 310

Current price volatility seen as positive for the stock

Sustained production growth critical for ONGC's re-rating

2025 marked a year of stability with production decline arrested

Expect significant production ramp-up in 2026

Cut FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates by 23.8% and 15.4% due to lower-than-expected production outlook

Attractive dividend yield offers potential upside

Macquarie on Consumer Sector

Energy price risks rising amid Iran conflict

United Spirits, Dabur, Britannia, Godrej Consumer, HUL and Marico have higher crude exposure

Brand strength for HUL (laundry), Godrej Consumer (home insecticides) and Marico (vegetable oils) provides pricing power to pass inflation

Risk of earnings pressure seen for Dabur, United Spirits and Britannia

Premium-end consumer demand better placed to absorb cost pressures

Prefer Titan, Marico, Lenskart and Godrej Consumer in the near term

Also expect demand recovery by H2 to support HUL and Trent

MS on Dixon Technologies

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 8,157

Assumes Dixon will receive PLI incentive of Rs 220 crore in mobile segment for FY26

This represents about 17% of EBITDA and roughly 40 basis points of margins

Mobile PLI allocation revised lower by 22% for FY26

FY27 budgeted allocation seen at Rs 1,350 crore

Reports indicate possibility of PLI 2.0 but policy clarity still lacking

Rising DRAM prices reduce visibility on mobile shipments for Q4 and FY27

Jefferies on Sai Life Sciences

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,180

Top pick in the CRDMO space

Integrated “follow-the-molecule” model supports strong growth outlook

Healthy pipeline projects and strong win rates

Presence in oligos and global footprint add to growth potential

Clean balance sheet with no private equity supply overhang

Valuations in line with peers despite strong growth outlook

Raise FY28 sales and EPS estimates by 3% and 5%

Jefferies on Financials

Impact of Middle East conflict on Indian financials likely to be divergent

Banks may see higher loan growth but face risk of rising credit costs

NBFCs could see pressure on NIMs, growth and credit costs

Segments such as SME export-linked loans, commercial vehicles and overseas loans face higher risks

Valuations of lenders near cyclical lows suggesting limited downside

Stock exchanges likely to benefit from higher market volatility

Insurance and fintech companies face relatively lower risk

Jefferies on Bharti Airtel

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2,250 from Rs 2,575

Cut India revenue and EBITDA estimates by 6–8% due to potential delays in Jio's IPO

Rising inflation risks linked to higher energy prices

Bharti's expansion into NBFC space introduces capital allocation concerns

Target multiple cut to 12x from 13x

Still expect ~14% EBITDA growth with limited direct exposure to energy prices

Citi on IndiGo

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 5,100 from Rs 5,700

Crude prices, refining spreads, currency moves driving earnings volatility

International traffic impacted by adverse geopolitical environment

10% rise in ATF prices could be offset through 4–5% increase in fares

Depreciating INR versus USD increases nearly 70% of operating costs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.