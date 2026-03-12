Bikaji Foods Shares May Rally 46% Says Motilal Oswal On Distribution Expansion — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal expects Bikaji Foods International Ltd. to benefit from accelerating demand for branded snacks, shifting consumer preferences, and increasing traction within modern trade and ecommerce channels.

The company is driving growth through expansion into new categories, such as western snacks, cookies, and frozen foods, supported by distribution gains in both urban and rural markets.

Bikaji is set to deliver industry leading growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 15% in revenue, 29% in Ebitda, and 39% in PAT (excluding production linked incentive) over FY25-28.

The brokerage reiterates Buy rating with a DCF-based target price of Rs 900 (based on an implied P/E of 55x on FY28E).

Key risks: geographical concentration risk due to heavy reliance on core markets and the potential entry of new competitors in Rajasthan.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Bikaji Foods Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Loading PDF...

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki: Market Share Revival Key To Stock ReRating, Says Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.