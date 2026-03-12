Gold, Silver Price Today, March 12: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India fell slightly on Thursday driven primarily by geopolitical developments as US The ongoing Us-Israel-Iran escalation continues to act as a tailwind for traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver, analysts told PTI. However, the turmoil still persists due to volatility in the market with inflation fears due to increasing crude oil prices which is impacting investor sentiment.

The gold rate in India on Thursday is Rs 1,62,610 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,69,570 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international markets, spot gold was down 0.3% at $5,174.60 an ounce as of 3:24 p.m. in New York. Silver fell 3.1% to $85.5827 an ounce.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,62,320 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,62,100. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,62,040.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,62,790, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,62,580 and Rs 1,62,450 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,69,080 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,68,620 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,69,870 and Rs 2,69,510 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,69,290 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,68,730.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,62,320

Delhi: Rs 1,62,040

Bengaluru: Rs 1,62,450

Chennai: Rs 1,62,790

Hyderabad: Rs 1,62,580

Kolkata: Rs 1,62,100

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,69,080

Delhi: Rs 2,68,620

Bengaluru: Rs 2,69,290

Chennai: Rs 2,69,870

Hyderabad: Rs 2,69,510

Kolkata: Rs 2,68,730

ALSO READ: Silver Falls Rs 4,275 To Rs 2.75 Lakh/Kg As Gold Rises Rs 900 Amid Middle East Conflict

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.