Gold, Silver Price Today, March 12: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India fell slightly on Thursday driven primarily by geopolitical developments as US The ongoing Us-Israel-Iran escalation continues to act as a tailwind for traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver, analysts told PTI. However, the turmoil still persists due to volatility in the market with inflation fears due to increasing crude oil prices which is impacting investor sentiment.
The gold rate in India on Thursday is Rs 1,62,610 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,69,570 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.
In the international markets, spot gold was down 0.3% at $5,174.60 an ounce as of 3:24 p.m. in New York. Silver fell 3.1% to $85.5827 an ounce.
Gold Price Today
In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,62,320 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,62,100. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,62,040.
The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,62,790, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,62,580 and Rs 1,62,450 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.
Silver Price Today
Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,69,080 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,68,620 per kg.
Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,69,870 and Rs 2,69,510 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,69,290 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,68,730.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,62,320
Delhi: Rs 1,62,040
Bengaluru: Rs 1,62,450
Chennai: Rs 1,62,790
Hyderabad: Rs 1,62,580
Kolkata: Rs 1,62,100
Silver Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 1 kg
Mumbai: Rs 2,69,080
Delhi: Rs 2,68,620
Bengaluru: Rs 2,69,290
Chennai: Rs 2,69,870
Hyderabad: Rs 2,69,510
Kolkata: Rs 2,68,730
