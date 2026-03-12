Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' Re-Releases Globally As Buzz Grows For Sequel

The makers of Dhurandhar have decided to bring the blockbuster spy thriller back to theatres worldwide ahead of the release of its sequel. The film began its re-release in India on March 12, giving audiences another chance to watch the hit film on the big screen.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the movie is returning to nearly 500 theatres globally. Around 250 screens across India started screening the film again from March 12, while another 250 theatres overseas will begin showing it from March 13. In North America alone, the film will return to nearly 185 cinemas.

The re-release comes just days before the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, arrives in theatres worldwide on March 19. By bringing the first part back to cinemas, the makers aim to let audiences revisit the story before the next chapter continues it.

The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was recently unveiled and has already created significant buzz online, raising expectations among fans for the sequel.

Originally released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar went on to become a major box-office success. The spy-action film reportedly collected around Rs 1,300 crore gross worldwide, including nearly Rs 1,000 crore gross from the Indian market.

To further build excitement around the sequel, the makers have also planned special premiere screenings in the United States and Canada on March 18, a day before the film's global release. These previews will mostly take place in Premium Large Format theatres featuring wall-to-wall screens, enhanced projection and immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos.

While the first film was released only in Hindi, the sequel will expand its reach with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is set in Lyari, Karachi, and follows secret intelligence missions against the backdrop of major terror incidents such as the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel will continue the journey of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari while also exploring his earlier identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the events that led him to become a covert operative.

The sequel also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

