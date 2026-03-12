Deepika Padukone Misses Paris Louis Vuitton Event As Middle East Tensions Disrupt Travel

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has reportedly cancelled her planned trip to Paris after her flight was affected by travel disruptions linked to rising tensions in the Middle East.

The actor was scheduled to attend a show by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton in the French capital on March 10. Padukone, who has been associated with the brand as its Indian ambassador since 2022, was expected to travel to Paris on March 9 for the event.

However, international flight operations have been disrupted in recent days due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel with Iran, which has affected airspace and travel routes across parts of Middle East. As a result, Padukone's flight was reportedly among several that were cancelled, forcing her to withdraw from the appearance.

According to a source who spoke to Mid-Day, the actor had already begun preparations for the event before the travel plans changed.

“Deepika was initially confirmed to attend. She had zeroed in on her outfits and begun fittings for the appearance. But her flight was among the many that were cancelled in the last few days. Also, given that the war has been escalating and affecting several countries across West Asia, she reconsidered whether it was the right time to be travelling,” Mid-Day reported the source saying.

With travel uncertainty continuing in the region, Padukone decided not to proceed with the trip. Her team has not issued an official statement regarding the cancellation so far.

Padukone has frequently represented Louis Vuitton at major global events since being announced as the brand's ambassador in 2022. She has attended several international fashion shows and campaigns for the luxury label.

Last year, the actor also walked for the brand at Paris Fashion Week and later shared pictures from the appearance on social media. In the photographs, Padukone posed against the Eiffel Tower while wearing an oversized winter jacket paired with black leggings, gloves, heels and a hat. She captioned the post simply: “LVFW25.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Padukone is currently working on the upcoming action drama King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. Reports suggest the team recently shot a major Vijayadashami sequence in Mumbai over eight nights on a specially constructed set. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Dec. 24, 2026.

