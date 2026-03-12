LPG Shortage: X User Shares List Of 20 Items To Cook Without Gas, Sparks Debate

Amid concerns over LPG shortages in several parts of the country, an X user has shared a list of various dishes that can be prepared without using LPG gas.

The government on Thursday assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene or aviation turbine fuel in the country despite the ongoing West Asia crisis. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said it is the foremost priority of the government that the kitchens of over 33 crore families, especially the poor and the underprivileged, do not face any shortage of gas.

Meanwhile, in the post, the user listed 20 vegetarian dishes which don't require LPG gas.



The items mentioned in the post include: “1. Sprouts chaat, 2. Bhel puri, 3. Sev puri, 4. Dahi puri, 5. Fruit chaat, 6. Curd rice, 7. Dahi poha, 8. Lemon poha, 9. Moong dal kosambari, 10. Chana chaat, 11. Cucumber raita, 12. Boondi raita, 13. Kachumber salad, 14. Peanut salad, 15. Curd sandwich, 16. Green chutney sandwich, 17. Paneer bhurji sandwich, 18. Stuffed cucumber, 19. Lassi and 20. Masala chaas.”

However, the post triggered several reactions from users who questioned how some of the listed dishes could not be prepared without cooking.



One user wrote, “Bhel, sev and dahi puri ke liye puri taloge (fry) karoge kaise?” (How will you fry puris for Bhel, Sev and Dahi Puri?)



Another user raised a similar question, writing, “For 2, 3 and 4 how are you going to fry puri? For 6 how is rice going to be boiled?”



Some users also questioned how curd would be prepared without cooking. “Curd kaise banate hain?” (How do you make curd?), asked one user, while another replied, “And what will you make curd with? Unpasteurized milk?”



Another user commented, “None of it I prefer. I don't understand the idea of cold chaat and the uncooked turmeric soaked cold poha. How can people love those.”

“Chaat khate rahe kya bhai,” wrote another user.



Some also pointed out that dishes like curd rice still require cooked rice. “Curd rice mein rice kahan se banayenge?” asked one user.



Another wrote, “Most of them need cooking. Example: curd rice — the rice needs to be cooked first. The curry leaves, mustard, red chillies etc need to be heated in oil.”

The discussion comes as LPG shortages reported in several parts of the country have affected multiple sectors including restaurants, IT companies, schools, paying guest accommodations and hotels.



LPG shortages are being reported across major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Restaurant associations have said that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has either stopped or become irregular over the past several days.

