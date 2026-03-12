Crude Oil Tanker Ship From Saudi's Ras Tanura Reaches Mumbai Port — What We Know

A Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker Shenlong, captained by an Indian, entered Indian waters near Mumbai Port from the Saudi port of Ras Tanura, on Thursday.

The arrival of the vessel came at a time when increasing tensions in the Middle East has sarked concerns over shortage of LPG.

The tanker which loadded crude oil from Saudi Arabia, has berthed at the Mumbai Port. This is the first vessel to safely pass through the Gulf waterway and arrive in India.

The Shenlong Suezmax oil tanker had crossed the conflict waters in the Strait of Hormuz just two days earlier, the report added.

The vessel, which sails under the Liberian flag and was loaded with crude oil, had departed from the Saudi port of Ras Tanura on March 1.

#WATCH | Liberia-flagged tanker ship 'Shenlong' enters Indian waters near Mumbai Port. It was captained by an Indian and was loaded with crude oil from the Saudi port Ras Tanura.



According to maritime tracking data cited by NDTV, the ship's signals were last seen on monitoring systems inside the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before they vanish. This indicats that the crew had switched off the ship's automatic identification system (AIS) and transponders while passing through the sensitive stretch of water.

After navigating the risky area, the tanker later reappeared on maritime tracking systems the following day as it continued its voyage towards India. Shipping companies sometimes adopt this measure, referred to as "going dark", to reduce the chances of being tracked or targeted by hostile forces.

However, the step is generally used only in exceptional situations because international maritime regulations require AIS systems to remain active for safety and tracking purposes.

On Wednesday, a Thai-flagged cargo ship was struck by two projectiles while sailing in the United Arab Emirates waters near the Strait of Hormuz. The ship, Mayuree Naree, was bound for Kandla, a major port located in the Kutch district of Gujarat, on the West Coast.

