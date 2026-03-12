Iran War: Qatar Issues Fresh Security Alert, Urges Residents To Remain Indoors

Qatar's Interior Ministry has issued a fresh emergency alert warning that the country's security threat level has been “elevated” and urging residents to remain indoors.

According to Al Jazeera, the alert was sent directly to mobile phones across the country, asking people to avoid going outside and stay away from windows and exposed areas to ensure their safety. It marks the second such warning issued on Wednesday.

Also Read: China And North Korea Resume Passenger Train Services After Six-Year Covid Hiatus

Earlier, authorities activated the national warning system after Qatari defence forces intercepted incoming missiles, prompting officials to advise residents to stay indoors.

In a message shared by The Peninsula Qatar, the Interior Ministry said: “The security threat level is elevated. Everyone is required to remain indoors, refrain from going out and stay away from windows and exposed areas, in order to ensure public safety.”

The alerts come amid escalating tensions in the region. Iran said it had launched the 37th wave of attacks targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem in Israel, as well as a US base in Kuwait.

Also Read: North Korea Expresses Grave Concern Over US-Israel Attack On Iran, Respects Decision To Elevate Mojtaba

The latest developments follow a similar incident on Feb. 28, when Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Qatar. While most of the projectiles were intercepted by Qatari air defences, falling debris reportedly injured at least 16 people.

Meanwhile Qatar's Ministry of Defence has said the country's military has intercepted a new missile attack aimed at the Gulf nation. The latest attack followed an “elevated” security threat alert sent out by Qatari officials earlier today.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.